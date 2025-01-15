Quick - this week's best AT&T deals include a limited-time-only $200 bonus

Most people overlook New Year's as a great time to upgrade a device, but this week's deals at AT&T are easily some of the best yet from the carrier.

Right now, AT&T's still holding out with a number of excellent seasonal deals from Black Friday all the way back in November. As you'd imagine, these promotions likely won't stick around for much longe,r so it's well worth considering that upgrade.

First and foremost is the $200 bonus in bill credits that the carrier is offering for those who pick up a new phone and line. That's on top of the already excellent trade-in rebates and discounts that AT&T is already offering across the board.

Speaking of which, some of this week's discounts on devices are also some of the best I've ever seen from the carrier. This week, for example, you can get the Google Pixel 9 for just $5.99/mo alongside a new unlimited plan - half the price of what you usually pay. Another great option is the iPhone 15 for $5.99/mo, which is another deal that doesn't require the usual trade-in criteria to be eligible.

You can check out more of this week's best AT&T deals just below or see our main best cell phone deals page for recommendations on other leading carriers.

Limited-time New Year deal at AT&T

New line and phone purchase: get $200 bill credits at AT&T

AT&T kept its massive promotion from Black Friday rolling into the New Year, and I, for one, am not complaining. Right now, customers can get $200 in bill credits alongside a new unlimited data plan and phone purchase. By itself, this isn't a massive deal, but it's worth noting that it stacks with any of the other trade-in rebates, freebies, etc, that are listed just below. Subsequently, this is a massive bonus that really incentivizes signing up for a new line.

This week's best AT&T deals

Apple iPhone 16 series: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at AT&T

AT&T's line-up of deals on the latest iPhone 16 series has remained rock-steady since these devices were launched, with massive trade-in rebates of up to $1,000. While an unlimited plan is needed here (of course), these rebates are enough to get several devices in the range for free right now, and the trade-in criteria are also surprisingly generous in terms of what device you can hand over. You can also see this deal on the iPhone 16 Pro, or the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 15 series: from $5.99/mo with a plan at AT&T

If you like the look of those deals on the iPhone 16 series but don't want to trade in a device, then check out this week's AT&T deals on the older iPhone 15 series. The flagship iPhone 15, for example, is available for just $6/mo alongside an unlimited data plan right now with no annoying trades needed. You'll also find similar discounts on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max right now while stocks last. These Pro devices are officially discontinued now, so don't hesitate to pick them up if you're interested!

Apple iPhone SE (2022): $1.99/mo with an unlimited plan at AT&T

Price drop: Quite possibly the best AT&T deal for iPhone fans on a budget - right now, you can get the latest iPhone SE for just $2 per month alongside an unlimited data plan at the carrier. This is the cheapest this device has ever been at the carrier - with the iPhone SE 2022 previously listed at $5 per month. While it's not free, this particular promotion will get you the device for well under $100 over the duration of a 36-month plan.

Google Pixel 9: $5.99/mo with an unlimited plan at AT&T

Price drop: Trade-in rebates on the most recent devices are usually commonplace with AT&T deals, but the carrier has opted for a different approach with the latest Google Pixel 9. Right now, no trades are needed to get this device for just $5 per month on an unlimited plan, which is half the price that the carrier was offering just a few weeks ago. Overall, this is easily one of the strongest promotions at the carrier right now, considering how new this device is.

Samsung Galaxy S24: $10.99/mo with an unlimited data plan

No trade-in needed: AT&T's most recent deal on the excellent Galaxy S24 throws away the usual trade-in criteria completely in favor of a simple monthly discount. All you'll need to get this deal here is a line on an unlimited data plan, and boom - you're entitled to a hefty half-price deal on one of the latest Android flagships over the duration of a 36-month plan.