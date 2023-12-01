These Apple AirTag deals make great gifts for forgetful friends

Are you a forgetful type? Do you have a friend or family member who’s forever forgetting their keys? Then the Apple AirTag could be the perfect gift for you and/or others this holiday season. And as luck would have it the Apple AirTag is on sale at Amazon US for $27. And over in the UK you can also get an AirTag for a cut-price of £29 at Amazon.

While they may look like Apple-branded buttons, AirTags are small near-field communication (NFC) based tracking devices that can ping nearby iPhones, and via the Find My service help users use their phones to track down objects carrying an AirTag. In our Apple AIrTag review, we found the small lozenge-like tags to be easy to set up and use, offering a good dose of peace of mind when it comes to helping keep track of certain valuables.

Usually one might expect to see the AirTags connected to a keyring to help track down sets of keys that may get misplaced. Or attached to backpacks and luggage to give you some peace of mind when going on trips abroad. But they can be used as a form of extra security as well, with some people putting them on bikes to track down bicycles that may have gone missing or, more likely, have been stolen.

In short, for iPhone users, the humble AirTag, or a collection of them, makes for a handy accessory that can alleviate fears of misplacing keys or losing bags. And now discounted, they make for some of the best holiday gifts for iPhone users.

Apple AirTag early Christmas deals

Amazon has cut the price of the Apple AirTags in both the US and the UK. So you can score a single AirTag for less. But my advice would be to go for a four-pack option, which has also been discounted in both nations, to get the best value deal.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for Apple AirTag deals in your location.

US Apple AirTag deals

Apple AirTag (single): was $29 now $27 at Amazon

In today’s mile-a-minute world, it can be easy to lose track of the small things – and we mean that literally, as well as metaphorically. Apple’s AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your seemingly anthropomorphic keys, wallet, or suitcase, and Amazon has the single-pack at just $27 right now.

Apple AirTags (four-pack): was $99 now $79.99 at Amazon

If you're partial to losing multiple important things at any one time (and let's face it, who isn't?), Amazon continues to discount the Apple AirTags four-pack in the US. To get that $79.99 price, you'll have to manually apply Amazon's $6.89 coupon.

UK Apple AirTag deals

Apple AirTag (single): was £35 now £29 at Amazon

In today’s mile-a-minute world, it can be easy to lose track of the small things – and we mean that literally, as well as metaphorically. Apple’s AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your seemingly anthropomorphic keys, wallet, or suitcase, and Amazon has the single-pack at just £29 right now.

Apple AirTags (four-pack): was £119 now £95 at Amazon

If you're partial to losing multiple important things at any one time (and let's face it, who isn't?), Amazon continues to discount the Apple AirTags four-pack in the UK. We haven't seen this product lower than since May 2022, so we'd suggest acting on this offer quickly.

