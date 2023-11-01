Belkin's next-gen iPhone charging dock will sport a more chic and compact design

Belkin has recently revealed its new BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock, a MagSafe wireless charger for Apple devices sporting an unusual, coffee cup-esque design. It’s even roughly the size of one.

When we first laid eyes on the stand, we thought the protruding piece of metal on the rear was a handle, but it’s actually a fast-charging puck for the Apple Watch. According to the company, that little part is capable of charging an “Apple Watch Series 7 and later from zero to 80 percent in about 45 minutes”. Apple Watch Ultra models take a full hour. On top, there’s another puck for iPhones and AirPod cases. What’s interesting about it is it can be flipped up to a 70-degree angle to support smartphones.

(Image credit: Belkin)

The adjustable puck makes the BoostCharge Pro dock a pretty handy iPhone accessory to have if you ever want to engage StandBy Mode on iOS 17 or to hold up the device for video calls via FaceTime. Belkin states it can deliver up to 15W of fast charging to iPhone 12 models and later. However they didn’t give any sort of time frame on how long it’ll take for a mobile device to fully charge. We reached out to Belkin for more information. This story will be updated at a later time.

Availability

Other stands can offer similar performance, but they may lack the Apple Watch support, and are arguably not as stylish. The previous BoostCharge Pro model consisted of two plain-looking bases connected via a metal bar. The colors on this new model are admittedly quite fetching, plus the movable puck on top gives it an interesting form factor.

The BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock with MagSafe goes on sale starting November 7 for $130 on Belkin’s and Apple’s respective websites. It’ll be available in Sand and Charcoal black. You’ll also receive a 30W USB-C power supply as well as a five-foot-long braided USB-C cable. No word on an international launch.

