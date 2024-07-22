New Visible coupon code gets you unlimited data for just $20 per month

Visible Wireless was already one of the best cheap cell phone plans on the market, but a new coupon code makes this prepaid carrier even better value.

For a limited time only, new customers can use the code CHAMP at checkout to get an exceptional discount of $10 per month on the Visible Plus plan, or $5 per month off the standard Visible plan. This saving is valid for two years and knocks the price of each plan down to $35 per month or $20 per month respectively.

That means not only can you get completely unlimited 5G data, talk, and text for as little as $20 per month using this code, but you'll also potentially save up to $240 in total. In short, this is easily one of the best Visible deals yet and one of the cheapest ways we've ever seen to try out this excellent prepaid carrier.

New Visible Wireless coupon code

Visible Wireless: get up to $10/mo off for two years

One of the best cheap cell phone plans right now

(Image credit: Visible)

All Visible plans include unlimited 5G data

Free mobile hotspot

50GB priority data on Plus plan

If you're on the hunt for a decent unlimited plan but don't want to break the bank, Visible is easily one of the best prepaid plans for you right now.

All Visible wireless plans include completely unlimited data for some of the lowest prices on the market, even compared with other prepaid choices. Hotspot is included in all plans, as is full access to the Verizon 5G network - which Visible uses nationwide for coverage.

Visible is a Verizon subsidiary, but unlike its parent company, features cheap cell phone plans that don't need the usual lengthy contracts that lock you in at the major carriers.

All these points combine to make it a fantastic choice, although only the premium Plus plan features access to Verizon's quickest wide-band cellular network (the basic plan still has 5G, however).

