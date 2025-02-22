Verizon's iPhone 16e deal can get you the device for free - here's why I'd buy the iPhone 16 instead
And, it's not because of the trade-in criteria
The new Apple iPhone 16e is here and Verizon is offering what's easily one of the best preorder deals you'll find anywhere on this mid-range device.
Over at the carrier, you can currently either get the device for free with a trade-in thanks to a maximum rebate of up to $600 or the device for just $5/mo alongside a new line on an unlimited plan.
Of the two, the latter deal is the stronger option - but both are competitive deals for this brand-new mid-range device. Unlike with some other iPhone deals at the carrier, this particular deal is eligible on any of Verizon's myPlan unlimited plans - including the basic Welcome tier. That makes the iPhone 16e arguably one of the best value deals available at the carrier right now.
There is, however, one thing you'll want to consider before you jump on board with this iPhone 16e deal: Verizon's current deal on the iPhone 16. Right now, you can get the standard iPhone 16 (a more premium device) for free alongside either a Plus or Ultimate plan - a very compelling option that's only slightly more expensive than the deal on the iPhone 16e. If you're going for one of these more premium plans, then it makes sense to go with the carrier's alternate deal on the excellent iPhone 16.
Verizon iPhone 16e preorder deal
Apple iPhone 16e: $5/mo with an unlimited plan, or up to $600 off with a trade-in at Verizon
Verizon's opening iPhone 16e promotion features two deals to check out. You can either trade-in an old device to potentially get the device for free thanks to a maximum rebate of up to $600 off, or you can instead just get it on an unlimited line for $5/mo. Both are pretty good but it's worth noting that Verizon is currently giving the standard iPhone 16 away for free on either a Plus or Ultimate plan. Unless you're going for a line on the basic Welcome unlimited plan, then it definitely makes sense to opt for the pricier flagship device.
While I'm partial to Verizon's deal on the iPhone 16, I'd still happily recommend today's deal on the iPhone 16e if you're looking for a cheap (but decent) phone to pair up with the Welcome unlimited plan at Verizon. The iPhone 16e, with either of these excellent deals, is a match made in heaven with the basic entry-level Verizon unlimited plan.
If you're looking for more options on the iPhone 16e, note that I've laid out a few more deals from other carriers just down below.
More iPhone 16e deals to consider this weekend
Apple iPhone 16e: $16.67 $5.99/mo with an unlimited plan, plus $200 off for new customers at AT&T
AT&T's opening deal on the iPhone 16e is going to get you a significant price cut alongside an unlimited data plan without the need for that usual annoying trade-in. At $6/mo, you're essentially scoring the device for a third of the usual price and new customers can also take advantage of an additional $200 off for bill credits that the carrier is also offering right now.
Apple iPhone 16e: was $599 now $299 with $60/mo plan at Boost Mobile
The prepaid carrier Boost Mobile is offering a really decent upfront $300 discount on the new iPhone 16e today. No trade-ins are needed here, but you will need to pick up the device alongside the carrier's $60/mo Unlimited Premum plan, which is a really good prepaid plan for those who want a nice chunk of priority data per month. Overall, a very strong offer.
