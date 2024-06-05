The iPhone 16 Pro Max could be tall, wide, and thick

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to be a big upgrade on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but it could also just be a big phone period, with the latest leak suggesting it will have a size increase in all dimensions.

According to @UniverseIce (a reputable leaker) posting on X, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have dimensions of 163.024 x 77.575 x 8.26. For comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has dimensions of 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25mm.

So that wouldn’t make for a drastic increase, but it would make the iPhone 16 Pro Max taller, wider, and thicker than the iPhone 15 Pro Max – and the latter is already quite a large phone.

iPhone 16 Pro Max : 163.024mm × 77.575mm × 8.26mm, screen: 6.883 inches, equal width on all four sides, panel bezel 1.153mm (S24U 1.55mm), total bezel including the middle frame 2.146mm (S24U 3.38mm). ​​​The iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the world's closest smartphone to a… pic.twitter.com/JbQyMo2ZYeJune 5, 2024

There’s a good reason for this though, because @UniverseIce adds that the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s screen will be 6.883 inches, which is up from 6.7 inches on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. That’s in line with previous leaks pointing to a 6.9-inch display for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and indeed we suspect it will be marketed as 6.9 inches even if it’s technically 6.883 inches.

So with a bigger screen it was always likely that the dimensions would increase too, and if anything the increase listed in this leak isn’t all that much considering how much bigger the screen will reportedly be.

A bigger phone with smaller bezels

That though could be because the bezels are smaller this year. We recently heard that the iPhone 16 Pro Max could have the smallest bezels of any smartphone, and this leak adds some more details, saying that all four screen edges have a 1.153mm bezel, concluding that “the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the world's closest smartphone to a borderless sci-fi form factor.”

None of this really explains why the iPhone 16 Pro Max is reportedly marginally thicker than its predecessor though, but we’re hopeful that this could be a sign that the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a bigger battery, as has been previously leaked.

In any case, it’s still probably a few months until the iPhone 16 Pro Max will launch, so we’d take this leak with a pinch of salt, but it comes from a reliable source as leakers go. We should find out exactly how big the iPhone 16 Pro Max is in September, but until then stay tuned for further leaks and rumors.