The iPhone 15 hits a major milestone on the road to release

Apple is reportedly preparing the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lines for launch, as a new report claims their displays are moving into mass production. The company is expected to launch all four new iPhones in September, alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 and potentially a new iPad mini.

The report comes from the South Korean publication, The Elec, citing sources close to suppliers. According to the publication, Apple has signed off on Product Validation Tests (PVT) – the final stage before products are mass-produced – for the iPhone 15 line. The company is testing these with Samsung Display, one of its three display partners. The other partners include LG and BOE. LG is reportedly on the cusp of preparing mass production, pending some small changes, whereas BOE is having production issues centered around the Dynamic Island. BOE is not expected to meet the launch timeline of the iPhone 15 series.

Apple introduced the Dynamic Island with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, last year and now the company is expected to roll it out to all four iPhones 15 entries later this year. Another issue Apple is reportedly experiencing is with the periscope lens rumored to be gracing the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The company is reportedly experiencing a lower yield rate than expected. It's not clear how this may affect the larger iPhone at this time, however.

A solid upgrade for iPhone users

The next iPhone is predicted to be a decent improvement over the current iPhone 14 line, with upgrades hitting all areas of the phone. Rumors include the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus' main camera getting a new 48-megapixel sensor (but not the exact same one as the iPhone 14 Pro Max), the Dynamic Island (as we mentioned above), along with a new periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max to give it similar zoom capabilities to the best Android phones. Thinner bezels are also reportedly on the menu, meaning we could get either more screen or a smaller chassis.

All of these changes will come at a cost, however, with our iPhone 15 price predictions placing the Pro iPhones at a substantially higher price than their current iterations. Nothing comes for free, and that seems especially true for iPhones.