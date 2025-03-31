Quick! The stunning iPhone 15 Pro Max is £300 off at Amazon today - a brand new record-low price

Want a powerful and premium iPhone without completely breaking the bank? Good news. Right now, you can get the still-excellent iPhone 15 Pro Max for a record-low price of £899 (was £1,199) at Amazon.

At £300 off, this is a great deal for a fully unlocked iPhone 15 Pro Max. It's a device that isn't the latest in the range anymore but still ranks right up there with the best iPhones you can buy.

While the latest iPhone 16 Pro Max has several improvements to the chipset, camera, and display, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is still a lavishly premium device. You get all the latest software updates for a while, too, which means that it'll last a few good years down the line despite the hefty upfront investment.

Note that today's record-low price is one of the featured deals in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, which is set to end tonight at midnight. Amazon could keep this price around for a few days yet, but it's probably wise to pick this one up sooner rather than later if you're interested.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deal at Amazon

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: was £1,119 now £899 at Amazon The iPhone 15 Pro Max is still one of the best iPhones money can buy and Amazon's latest deal brings this stunning flagship down to a new record-low price. With a gorgeous display, camera, and a chipset that's still up there with the best, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is worth every penny - even if it isn't the latest device in the range anymore.

See more: check out all of today's Spring Deal Days deals at Amazon

More of today's best spring deals at Amazon

Amazon Kindle: was £94.99 now £79.99 at Amazon The newest version of the standard Kindle is on sale for the same record-low price I last saw on Black Friday so this is a good chance to pick it up if you missed out in November. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a six-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's considerably cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader after a more budget-friendly option. It's still a solid option, though, with a 6-inch glare-free display, fast page turns and an adjustable front light to help you read in all environments.

Apple iPad A14 (2022): was £329 now £249.99 at Amazon If you want to go for the modern version of Apple's entry-level tablet, then this iPad A14 is at its cheapest price yet. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

LG C4 55-inch OLED TV: was £1,199 now £899.98 at Amazon We think that the LG C4 OLED is the best TV you can buy and Amazon now has the 55-inch model down to a record-low price in its Spring Sale. This premium display boasts a fantastic ultra-high definition 4K picture with vibrant colors, rich contrast and HDR support for improved lighting. Gaming features are strong, too, with low latency, 120Hz support and G-Sync compatibility for a smooth and responsive experience on current-gen consoles.