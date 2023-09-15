iPhone 15 Plus pre-orders: best offers from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Apple and more

The iPhone 15 Plus is now up for pre-order, and you’ve only got one week to take advantage of the pre-order deals from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and outright retailers. With the iPhone 15 Plus release date set for September 22 along with the rest of the 15 family, it won’t be long until you can get your hands on this slick new device.

We’ve looked at all the major telcos and outright retailers to bring you the best pre-order deals, along with our pick of the best iPhone 15 Plus plan available. The pre-order offers will be worth your while if you’ve got an older handset to trade-in, so scroll down to learn more about what each provider has got for you.

The standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are also now available to pre-order, and we have separate pages which outline the offers available on these devices. If you’re considering signing up to one of these phones, jump to our guides below:

Best iPhone 15 Plus pre-order offers

Vodafone | trade-in and get up to AU$1,500 in credit + double data Vodafone’s trade-in deal can get you up to AU$1,500 in credit to put towards your new device. To be eligible for this offer, just note that you’ll need to stay connected to a Vodafone plan for either 12, 24 or 36 months. The amount of credit you receive will be dependent on what model phone you have and what condition it’s in. For example, only the iPhone 14 Pro Max (1TB) in good working order can get you the AU$1,500 bill credit. In addition to trade-in value, Vodafone is also offering double the data across all its phone plans.

Optus | trade-in an eligible phone and receive a digital gift card worth up to AU$1,200 Optus is offering a digital gift card worth up to AU$1,200 when you trade-in an older device for your iPhone 15 Plus pre-order. The value of the gift card you receive will depend on the model and condition of the phone you’ve got to trade-in – you can get an estimated value of your device on the Optus website.

Telstra | trade-in and get up to AU$1,250 in credit The trade-in offers continue over at Telstra, with the telco offering up to AU$1,250 in credit when you trade-in an eligible phone for the iPhone 15 Plus. As with all trade-in deals, the value you receive for your trade-in depends on the model and condition of your handset.

Amazon | outright from AU$1,649 Amazon isn’t offering any deals on its iPhone 15 Plus pre-orders this time around, so it’s only available from AU$1,649 at the retailer, which is full price. Amazon Prime members can benefit from free and fast delivery, and you can get a free 30-day trial if you haven’t signed up previously.

Kogan | AU$50 off for Kogan First members Kogan is offering AU$50 off the iPhone 15 Plus, bringing the device down to AU$1,599 for its Kogan First members. If you’re not a member, Kogan is currently offering a 14-day free trial of Kogan First which you can take advantage of. If you don’t want to stick around after the free trial, be sure to cancel before the 14-day period to avoid the AU$99 annual membership fee.

Apple | trade-in and get up to AU$1,255 in credit towards your iPhone 15 Plus You can get anywhere from AU$50 up to AU$1,255 off the new iPhone 15 Plus by trading in an older iPhone with Apple. That is the caveat though – Apple only accepts other iPhones for its trade-in program. The final value of your trade-in device depends on the model and its condition, but you’ll get an estimated value before making the purchase.

Best iPhone 15 Plus plan: our pick

We think Vodafone has the best iPhone 15 Plus plan among the three major providers, so this is our pick for the device on a 24-month contract.

Compare iPhone 15 Plus telco plans

Want more options? Here’s a look at how much you’ll pay each month for the iPhone 15 Plus (128GB) on a 24-month contract across Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. Note that the prices shown here don’t factor in any trade-in offers.

What are the new features for the iPhone 15 Plus?

Similar to the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus has gotten a raft of upgrades this year: Dynamic Island, a USB-C charging port, a more powerful processor and a seriously beefed up main camera. We’d argue that these changes make this generation of Apple’s Plus phone much more appealing than the iPhone 14 Plus that came before it.

Dynamic Island was exclusive to last year’s Pro models, but now it’s available on both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. If you’re unfamiliar with Dynamic Island, it’s the pill-shaped cutout where the camera notch used to be at the top of the screen. It can expand to turn into a notification centre of sorts, allowing you to use Spotify, check your Uber, see incoming calls and much more.

We’re happy to report that while the 15 Plus has kept the straight sides that have been a mainstay for iPhones over the past few years, Apple has softened the edges to make them a little more rounded. We think that’s particularly good for an iPhone of this size, as its 6.7-inch screen should feel more comfortable in your hands for longer periods. And while we’re talking about design, RIP to the Lightning charging port. Apple has finally embraced USB-C.

iPhones have housed 12MP cameras for a long time, but this year, finally, Apple has given the iPhone 15 Plus a 48MP sensor – it’s about time. A bigger sensor should give you better shots in all environments, but you might notice the biggest difference when taking photos in low light. Apple is also promising improved portrait photography and better results when using 2x zoom.

You can get the new iPhone 15 Plus in pastel shades of pink, yellow, green and blue, and there’s also a black colour option for those who want something more neutral. Pricing for the iPhone 15 Plus starts at AU$1,649 for the model with 128GB of storage, moving up to AU$1,849 for the 256GB model, or AU$2,199 for the 512GB version.