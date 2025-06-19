I still use this great older iPhone, and now you can get it for £100 less

The iPhone 15 is currently £598.97 (was £799) at Laptops Direct, meaning you can get our pick for the best value iPhone for even less.

Laptops Direct lists this deal as a £200 saving, but it’s worth noting that Apple itself currently sells the base-model iPhone 15 for £699. That means Laptops Direct is actually offering a saving of £100 on the iPhone 15 – which is still a great deal when you consider just how much this phone has to offer.

Here at TechRadar, we’re always testing the latest and greatest phones and looking for new additions to our list of the best phones. With that said, you don’t always need the newest phone to get a great mobile experience.

I still carry the iPhone 15, which launched in 2023, as my everyday iPhone, and I’ve got to say it pretty much handles whatever I throw at it. Its A16 Bionic chipset and 6GB of RAM are enough for day-to-day tasks and gaming, though Apple Intelligence support is notably missing. Still, this is a great deal on a proper flagship iPhone.

Apple iPhone 15: was £799 now £598.97 at Laptops Direct The iPhone 15 is our choice for the best value iPhone, and this deal knocks £200 off the phone's list price at Laptops Direct (equating to £100 off Apple's current price). That's a substantial saving on a powerful and relatively recent Apple flagship: the A16 Bionic chipset, dual camera system, and 6.1-inch display make this a pleasant and portable phone. Just keep in mind that there's no support for Apple Intelligence here (see the iPhone 16e for a cheap way into Apple's AI).

As mentioned, the iPhone 15 already ranks on our list of the best iPhones as the best value iPhone – so a further saving of £100 off list price makes this handset a no-brainer for those who want a simple, powerful iPhone and don’t mind missing out on AI (or a 120Hz screen).

I’m especially appreciative of the phone’s compact frame – Apple’s 6.1-inch OLED panel is one of the smallest you’ll find on a flagship. As our iPhone 15 review notes, the display looks excellent while keeping things pocketable.

In fact, this deal brings the iPhone 15 down to the price of the iPhone 16e, which replaced the iPhone SE as the cheapest model in Apple’s mobile lineup.

That presents buyers with an interesting choice – both have a 6.1-inch display and 48MP main camera, but the iPhone 15 has an additional 12MP ultra-wide and Apple’s Dynamic Island feature. The iPhone 16e gets a faster A18 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and support for Apple Intelligence, but sports a rather outdated notched display and single camera. Which makes more sense is up to your needs.

For me, though, the iPhone 15 always offers an enjoyable experience. Would you pick up the iPhone 15 at this price? Let us know in the comments below.