Honor’s best mid-range phone just hit its lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday

2023 has proven a watershed year for Honor, with the Honor Magic 5 Pro, Honor 90 and Honor Magic V2 smartphones all arriving to give the likes of Samsung and Google a reason to look over their (figurative) shoulders.

The Honor 90, specifically, currently ranks as one of the more expensive options in our best cheap phones guide. But as part of its early Black Friday deals event, the Chinese mobile maker has slashed the phone’s price by a whopping £150, making the Honor 90 a more attractive proposition than ever before. The model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage now costs just £299.99 (down from £449.99), while the 12GB / 512GB model now costs £349.99 (down from £499.99). To see the savings, you’ll need to sign up to Honor’s mailing list and manually redeem the coupon before adding the Honor 90 to your basket.

So, why should you buy the Honor 90 this Black Friday? Well, for starters, it boasts a downright fantastic 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display. It’s big, bright and more than suitable for gaming and watching movies, thanks to HDR10+ support and HDR certifications from streamers including Netflix and Prime Video. You’ll get super smooth 120Hz scrolling, too, which, for iPhone users, is a feature currently reserved for Apple’s Pro-level models.

The Honor 90's display is one of the best in its category (Image credit: Future / Axel Metz)

On the back, the Honor 90 sports a triple-camera system comprising a 200MP main lens (with a 1/1.4-inch sensor), a 12MP ultra-wide lens (with a 112° field of view) and a 2MP depth sensor that helps the camera accurately gauge distance. In our testing, these cameras proved more than capable of capturing consistently bold and bright photos – in both well-lit and low-light conditions – and a hefty helping of AI wizardry takes the legwork out of deciding which setting to use for which photography scenario.

The only real criticism we have of the Honor 90 is Honor’s lacklustre software and security support commitment towards it. You’ll get two years of Android updates and three years of security updates with this phone. That’s markedly fewer than, say, Samsung is committing to its Galaxy A54 device. But then again, the Honor 90 offers more base storage, faster charging and better display credentials than almost all of its mid-range rivals. In other words, this is one of the better Black Friday phone deals we’ve seen so far.

Best Black Friday Honor 90 deals

Honor 90: was £449.99 now £299.99 at Honor

Honor has discounted the Honor 90 by a whopping £150 for Black Friday. We've seen this phone as low as £349.99 previously, but £299.99 marks a new record-low for the base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (Amazon, by contrast, still has the Honor 90 at £349.99). To get that shiny new price, simply sign up to Honor’s mailing list and manually redeem the coupon before adding the Honor 90 to your basket.

