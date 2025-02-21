The Google Pixel 9 Pro has just tumbled back down to its lowest price at Amazon but you'll have to be quick to snag one

Looking for a decent deal on an unlocked Android flagship? The excellent Google Pixel 9 Pro is $799 (was $999) at Amazon today - a match for the best price I've seen yet on the device.

Today's deal matches the previous record-low from Cyber Monday all the way back in early December last year so it's a superb option if you've had your eye on the Pixel 9 Pro but were waiting for that price to slip back down.

There is one caveat with this Pixel 9 Pro deal, however. It looks like the deal is popular since all colors are sold out apart from the Porcelain option. If you're interested, it's probably better to pick this one up sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

Google Pixel 9 Pro deal at Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was $999 now $799 at Amazon If you're quick, you can snag the latest Google Pixel 9 Pro for its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Most colors are already sold out but there are still devices available in the attractive Porcelain option. At $799, this device is a total steal if you're looking for a high-end Android flagship device. With a gorgeous premium design, excellent camera, and useful AI features, the Pixel 9 Pro is definitely a great option at this price.

Our Google Pixel 9 Pro review gave this device four and a half stars out of five, praising its gorgeous redesign in particular. In terms of premium feel and build quality, the Pixel 9 Pro definitely stands out - even when compared to the likes of the iPhone 16 or Galaxy S25. We're also a fan of the excellent camera and new AI features, although we feel that these are still in a relatively nascent stage at this point. The Pixel 9 Pro's Tensor G4 chipset is also a little lacking in terms of power when compared to its peers, although it's still plenty powerful enough for all the usual daily tasks.

Note that you can also find the standard Google Pixel 9 for $649 (was $799) and the premium Pixel 9 Pro XL for $899 (was $1,099) at Amazon today. These are both great price cuts but they don't quite match the previous record lows, so I'd probably recommend holding out for a better deal on these sibling devices.

