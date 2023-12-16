Mint Mobile just dropped its best Google Pixel 8 deal yet - get $200 off plus a free Pixel Watch 2

The prepaid carrier Mint Mobile has just dropped its best deals yet on the latest Google Pixel 8 phones - including not just a full $200 price cut but also some serious freebies.

New customers who pick up a device alongside a six-month plan at the carrier will either get a free Pixel Watch 2 in the case of the Pixel 8 Pro or a pair of premium Pixel Buds Pro with the standard Pixel 8. Combined with the $200 upfront discount, you're looking at upwards of $400 in added value here - all the while pairing up your device with one of the best-prepaid plans on the market.

There is an obvious caveat here in that these Mint Mobile deals are currently only eligible to those who port their numbers over to the carrier. If you're an existing customer, then unfortunately, you'll have to sit this one out - for now, at least.

Google Pixel 8 deals at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 8 Pro: $200 off, plus free Pixel Watch 2 at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's latest deal on the excellent Pixel 8 Pro is the prepaid carrier's best yet. Not only can new customers get a full $200 price cut when they buy this device upfront alongside a 6-month plan, but Mint is also throwing in a free Pixel Watch 2 on the house. We rarely see bundles this good from prepaid carriers so definitely consider picking it up if you're curious about switching over to Mint Mobile.

Google Pixel 8: $200 off, plus free Pixel Buds Pro at Mint Mobile

If you'd prefer to opt for a cheaper device, then you can also get that superb $200 discount on the standard Pixel 8 at Mint Mobile this week, as well as a pair of Pixel Buds Pro. The freebie isn't quite as highly valued here but the Pixel Buds Pro are a great pair of buds that pair perfectly with any Pixel phone.

If you're interested in learning more about Mint, you can head on over to our handy Mint Mobile plans guide, which outlines the current offerings from this prepaid carrier.

In a nutshell, Mint Mobile is a fantastic choice right now if you're looking for a relatively cheap plan with generous helpings of data. The unlimited plan, in particular, clocks in at an impressive $30 per month if you buy a full year of service upfront, which is currently one of the cheapest unlimited plans on the market right now.

Want to see what else is available today? Head on over to our main Christmas sales page for all the best last-minute deals from other retailers.

More of today's best sales ahead of Christmas