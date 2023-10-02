Leaked Google Pixel 8 ad shows off its creepy new AI photography feature

One thing that Google arguably does better than any other phone maker is AI, and this is used to great effect by the company’s cameras. In the past, we’ve seen how AI can remove unwanted people and objects from scenes with Magic Eraser, but with the Google Pixel 8 the company looks to have a new – and slightly creepy – AI trick up its sleeve.

Leaker @MysteryLupin (via The Verge) has shared a new video advert for the Pixel 8 line, which starts by showing how easy it is to switch to Pixel, but then moves on to photography features, with the most eye-catching being Best Take.

This feature – which has been mentioned in a previous leak but only now shown in action – snaps multiple photos and combines them to create the best possible composite image.

Switch to Pixel - Pixel 8 (Pro)

Now, composite images aren’t a new idea – you can use them to create HDR shots for example. But here it’s not combining different exposures, it’s swapping out facial expressions, poses, and other aspects to make something of a Frankenstein’s monster, albeit one that might look a lot better than any of the individual photos.

Most of the other things in this clip are existing features, though we do catch another glimpse of the now extensively leaked and teased Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8 official case

And this isn’t the only recent Pixel 8 leak, as leaker @Za_Raczke has also taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to show off a selection of what appears to be official Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cases.

In the case of the Pixel 8 these will apparently be available in Rose, Mint, Charcoal, and Hazel colors, while the Pixel 8 Pro’s cases are said to come in Bay, Charcoal, Mint, and Porcelain shades.

These are different to the shades we’re expecting from the phones themselves, with the Pixel 8 previously rumored to come in Haze, Jade, Licorice, and Peony shades, while the Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly come in Sky, Porcelain, and Licorice colors.

We’ll know all the official colors and everything else about the Pixel 8 line soon, because these phones are set to land on October 4. TechRadar will cover the launch in full, so head back then for all the announcements; in the meantime do check out our Pixel 8 event hub, and how to watch the Pixel 8 launch live.