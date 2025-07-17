I love the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and would highly recommend it at its lowest price yet – just AU$888 ahead of the Pixel 10 launch

Google has only just announced that it has scheduled its next Pixel event for August, which will bring new phones, watches and more. However, I wouldn’t recommend you wait for the latest Pixel because I think the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a fantastic phone in its own right and, with a discount, it represents great value for money. In fact, it’s at its lowest price yet!

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL was one of my favourite smartphones of 2024, thanks to its cost-effective performance at the higher end of the flagship smartphone range, while undercutting both the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max on price.

It also stands out strongly as an exceptional handset for taking photos. Google’s commitment to capturing the most accurate colouring, along with its advanced post-processing, puts it in competition with the best camera phones in the country.

Save AU$961 Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (128GB / Obsidian): was AU$1,849 now AU$888 at The Good Guys The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is discounted at several retailers right now, but this deal from The Good Guys is the best bargain of the bunch. The catch is that The Good Guys is only stocking the Obsidian colourway. Not that this should stop you from getting one of the best phones in Australia. Remember to click the ‘price beat’ on The Good Guys site, otherwise you’ll pay the non-compared discounted cost of AU$922 – which is still not a bad saving, but getting an extra AU$34 off shouldn’t be missed.

While you may be tempted to wait for preorder deals on the incoming Pixel 10 range of devices, which tend to be quite generous as we observed with previous Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 launch offers, this more-than-half-price discount on the Pixel 9 Pro XL isn’t half bad, if I say so myself. If I didn’t already own the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, I think I’d very much be jumping on this deal.

Our tester fawned over the flagship in our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review, complimenting the handset for its durable and sleek design, along with its exceptional screen, faster charging and bigger battery – though it was noted that the base price was quite steep (not that you’ll have to worry about this when the phone is so heavily discounted).

Meanwhile, during my own hands-on time with the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, I raved about how Google offers the best Apple-like experience for Android users, with an operating system devoid of clutter and an easy-to-navigate interface.

It’s definitely a powerful handset too, with the aforementioned incredible cameras underpinned by Google’s Tensor G4 chip and 16GB RAM. That processor might not come up trumps in benchmarking against the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it sure can hold its own in real-world use.

Google has promised seven years of support for the Pixel 9 Pro XL too, so you can rely upon this handset up until 2031. Now, that is a good investment.