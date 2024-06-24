Google's brilliant Pixel 7 Pro is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon UK

Recent years have seen Google significantly upping their game in the phone market to the point where they're making some of the best Android phones. The Google Pixel 7 Pro isn't the latest model but it's still incredibly powerful, and it's now available on Amazon UK for a record-low price of £514.60 (was £849) – that's a price that seems unlikely to be beaten in this year's Prime Day deals.

Our Google Pixel 7 Pro review awarded the phone 4.5 stars out of five and says it's "simply a brilliant phone at everything it does". Not only does it look amazing but it also takes incredible photos that compete with the best from Apple and Samsung. Its snappy and responsive interface makes it a joy to use.

Today’s best Google Pixel 7 Pro deal

Google Pixel 7 Pro: was £849 now £514.60 at Amazon

This 2022 flagship Google Pixel 7 Pro has now been superseded by the Pixel 8 Pro – but it's still a great phone. The Pixel line-up of phones is the best Google has ever made and there's a good reason they are so loved. The gorgeous design, amazing camera, and intuitive interface pleased our reviewer and meant we scored it tightly This £350 discount doesn't make the phone particularly cheap but it does make it more affordable than ever.

The Pixel 7 Pro camera with telephoto lens is capable of taking some amazing photos. Macro Focus and Super Zoom are enhanced by the Tensor G2, delivering amazing performance. Resolution sits at 50MP for the main camera, 48MP 5x for the zoom, and 12MP for ultra-wide macro. Having three dedicated cameras ensures great performance at a variety of zoom lengths.

The phone's 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display is incredibly sharp, providing rich and vivid colours. Our review reports that it also has "sharper pixel density than competitors," although this phone is now nearly 2 years old. The 120Hz refresh rate provides smooth graphics, especially for mobile gamers.

When it comes to mobile phones, there are, of course, cheaper alternatives. That's why we've put together a guide to the best cheap phones. There are also a range of other best Android phones and best iPhones to tickle your fancy.