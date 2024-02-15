Google Pixel 8 drops to just $399 at Mint Mobile - here's how to get the deal

The prepaid carrier Mint Mobile is currently offering a whopping $300 off the latest Google Pixel 8 - bringing the device down to $399 upfront.

This is, so far, the lowest price we've seen on the Pixel 8 without the usual trade-in rebate that's commonplace at most retailers. As you'd expect, however, you do still need a plan at Mint Mobile to be eligible - and your new phone will be locked to Mint for 12 months.

Still, this is one of the best Google Pixel 8 deals we've seen yet from any carrier and well worth checking out if you're looking to get away from the usual pricey plans at the major carriers.

Mint Mobile offers some of the best prepaid plans on the market right now with prices starting at just $15 per month. Even the unlimited data plan comes in at just $30 per month so you're potentially saving a ton of cash here in the long run - and that's without the big saving on the Pixel 8.

Note that you'll need to pick up your Pixel 8 alongside one of Mint's plans to get your savings here - the cheapest of which is the six-month 5GB plan for $90. Regardless of which plan you bundle your device with you'll be able to get an additional six months on the house, which is another one of this week's Mint Mobile deals for new customers.

If you're interested in the pricier Google Pixel 8 Pro you'll also find a $279 discount on that model under the same criteria - bringing the device down to $720 upfront.

Google Pixel 8 deals at Mint Mobile

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have received healthy discounts over at the prepaid carrier Mint Mobile. You can save up to $300 by bundling up these devices with a prepaid plan - the cheapest of which is just $90 for a six-month 5GB plan. Note, as a side bonus you'll also get an additional six months of service on the house, making this Pixel 8 deal even better for fans of this excellent prepaid carrier. Google Pixel 8 Pro: $999 $720 with a six-month plan

