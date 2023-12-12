Feeling nostalgic? Motorola’s Razr foldable phones have hit record-low prices

Although Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a noteworthy entry in our shortlist of the best foldables available right now, in terms of style points there's little that can match Motorola's Razr Plus (or Razr 40 Ultra, for those in Europe), which is currently available at its lowest price yet, this holiday season.

If phones were already 'smart' by the time you bought your first, chances are you might be too young to remember the origins of the Razr line, but before the iPhone first broke onto the scene, Motorola's Razr flip phone was undoubtedly one of the hottest and most desirable around. The brand's revival as part of this new era of foldable phones has led to one of the best-looking smartphones on the market, and now, it's more affordable than ever.

The headline deal featured here knocks an impressive 30% off the standard asking price of the Razr Plus, but similar reductions can also be had on the standard Razr 2023 (called the Razr 40 in Europe) as well. Not in the US? We've included discounts on both models in the UK too. Happy folding, and don't cut yourself.

Best holiday season Motorola Razr deals (US)

Motorola Razr Plus (2023): was $999.99 now $699.99 on Amazon

We commended the Razr Plus for its killer design, expanded cover display – which wraps around the main cameras, and sheer 'cool' factor. This 30% reduction marks its lowest price ever and the same saving is available on the black and blue colors, alongside the iconic magenta option featured here.

Motorola Razr (2023): was $699.99 now $499.99 on Amazon

If you still think the Plus is too pricey this holiday season, the standard Razr (2023) enjoys a similar 29% reduction that drops it down to under $500. Expect a smaller cover display and more modest internals – like 128GB (the Plus has 256GB) but an otherwise excellent foldable experience. This Sage Green offering is accompanied by equally discounted Cherry Blossom, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream finishes too.

Best Christmas Motorola Razr deals (UK)

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: was £1,049.99 now £849.99 on Amazon

While not quite the landmark Razr Plus discount in the US, this 19% reduction still marks the lowest UK price we've ever seen for the Razr 40 Ultra. This deal applies to the iconic magenta finish, but the same reduction can be had on the black model too.

Motorola Razr 40: was £799.99 now £595.59 on Amazon

If you still think the 40 Ultra is too pricey this Christmas, the standard Razr 40 enjoys an even bigger 26% reduction that drops it down to under £600. Expect a smaller cover display and more modest internals, but an otherwise excellent foldable experience. This Vanilla Cream offering is the lowest price option, while the Summer Lilac and Sage Green variants cost only a few quid more.

More holiday season deals (US)

More Christmas tech deals (UK)

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot holiday season deals!