Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus HD review

As is often the case with Gameloft's releases, Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus HD is somewhat reminiscent of an existing console title with a similar name. But you won't hear us complaining, because this is the best first-person shooter available on the App Store.

Players expecting an experience on the same level as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be disappointed. Clearly a game that fits into 450MB will come up short somewhere, but although shortcuts have, necessarily, been taken, it's amazing just how complete an experience Black Pegasus delivers.

Criticisms are few, but it would be remiss not to point out the occasionally poor enemy AI, the uninspiring scripting and the patchy difficulty.

Otherwise, MC2 is a superb achievement. Taking place across three major campaigns and in a wealth of exotic locations (desert towns, jungles, snowy wastes and an oil rig, among others) players get to control several different characters in a number of roles.

There are solo missions where it's just you versus the bad guys, but some challenges have your buddies providing backup.

It's thrilling stuff, made more exciting by some well-designed environments, responsive controls and an extremely accessible online multiplayer system.

