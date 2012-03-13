Trending

Panasonic DMP-BDT220

Panasonic's new sliver of Blu-ray does it all for less than £200

The Panasonic DMP-BDT220 is let down by confusing network streaming issues

For

  • Excellent picture
  • Great user interface
  • Good IPTV features
  • Comprehensive file playback

Against

  • Messy network streaming
  • No Super Audio CD

The days when a Blu-ray player merely spun discs and made tentative contact with the internet via BD Live, are long gone.

Decks like this Panasonic DMP-BDT220 are network connected in the truest sense, as happy to stream IPTV as they are to play the latest 3D Bu-ray releases.

The DMP-BDT220 is one five new 3D compatible BD players from Panasonic for 2012. It sits just above the entry-level DMP-BDT120, and below the more advanced DMP-BDT320 and the audiophile grade DMP-BDT500.

Joining it in the range is the oddball DMP-BBT01, a compact designer player not much bigger than a couple of Blu-ray cases.

Not that this model is carrying any surplus weight. It follows the full-width (430mm), half-depth (185mm) design which has become so popular with mainstream brands, and stands just 38mm tall.

One consequence of this half-deep design is that you can't sandwich it between other full-size 430mm components, it has to sit on top.

Cosmetically, the deck is pretty anonymous. A full-width grey fascia flap conceals the loading tray, front-mounted USB port for media playback and SD card reader.

Panasonic DMP-BDT220

At the rear of the player you'll find HDMI, composite video and stereo phono audio and optical digital audio outputs.

There's also a second USB, intended for a Skype camera, as well as an Ethernet port. If you don't have a wired network connection in your viewing room, don't worry, the DMP-BDT220 has Wi-Fi onboard.