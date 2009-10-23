Smart Titanium SMB22 LNB review

Sold by the Satellite Superstore as the 'Titanium', the SMB22 is – like the others tested here – a twin monoblock intended for reception of two satellites spaced at 6° apart.

A quad variant called the SMB55 is also available.

As with the slightly smaller (and closely priced) Inverto IDLP-231TWMONO, the SMB22's outer casing is made of metal.

However, the grey-painted casework is held together by screws (gaskets between its individual components prevent moisture ingress); in contrast, the Inverto is a completely sealed unit.

Fits all sizes

The specifications sheet claims a noise figure of 0.3dB. However, our unit is labelled 0.2dB and so presumably the device has been upgraded during the course of production.

Alignment markings are embossed into the tops of each feed. Also shared with the Inverto is the 23mm diameter of the feed necks – a 40mm collar is supplied, so that all standard dishes are catered for.

Installation proved easy – it's the usual case of aligning for the primary satellite, and optimising reception for the secondary one.

Although the F/D (focal length to diameter) ratio for the dish you're using isn't specified, we expect that it's the usual 0.6-0.7. Certainly, we experienced no problems with our 80cm Lenson Heath dish.

Performance could not be faulted; once again, consistent results were achieved across the entire band from both outputs. Signals from the secondary satellite were lost first during really bad weather. Under normal circumstances, though, reception was reliable.

On a negative note, the SMB22 has the highest power consumption of all the monoblocks tested (240mA), which may be an issue for some.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview