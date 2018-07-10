You can now buy the limited edition red OnePlus 6

If you're stilling mulling over whether to pick up the OnePlus 6, you've now got an extra color option to consider, as the limited edition red variant of the handset is officially available from today.

The red OnePlus 6 comes in the 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage configuration, which means it's not the cheapest option (6GB + 64GB), nor the one with the most storage (8GB + 256GB).

That means it carries the middle price tag of the three OnePlus 6 options, setting you back $579 (£519, around AU$775) SIM-free.

Not around forever

The three launch colors are still available as well, with the limited edition red finish joining Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Silk White.

If it's the red that's taking your fancy though, you may want to move fast as this limited edition shade could disappear from sale at any point.

In the past, limited edition colors of OnePlus devices have sold out pretty quickly.