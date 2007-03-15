Call America for nothing on your mobile

Nokia's N92 is just one of the phones supported by barablu's VoIP software

Now you can make free calls to US landlines and mobiles with your Nokia handset, thanks to a special offer from VoIP-mobile pioneer barablu .

The London-based start-up company offers software which, once downloaded to your compatible mobile, turns the handset into a VoIP-enabled phone. Calling another barablu user using barablu costs nothing, as with all VoIP services. But until 31 March, calls to America will also be free, reports itbcellular.com .

"This is a genuine free offer, and we are always delighted to be able to give something of real value to barablu users," said Marius O'Reilly, barablu's chief marketing officer.

"We are demonstrating what this facility is capable of. People can have the latest developments that Wi-Fi phones can give them and also reduce the cost of calls."

The following Nokia phones are compatible with the barablu offer: the E60, E61, E62, E70, N80, N91, N92, N93 and N95.

The software is free to download from the barablu website . It's sent to your phone via a free text message and can been installed quickly, according to the company.

Of course, barablu isn't the first software to turn your Nokia mobile into a VoIP phone. Fring launched earlier this month, offering VoIP functions for compatible Nokia handsets, and Skype has also got in on the act, offering free calls to users of 3's X-Series handsets.