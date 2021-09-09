Venom comes to PS5 in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Sony just revealed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at the PS5 Showcase, with a teaser trailer that shows Miles and Peter facing off against the iconic villain Venom.

Venom could be the Spider-Men's biggest challenge yet, being a damn-sight tougher than the goons we see them taking out earlier on in the clip.

At the end of the teaser, it was revealed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will drop on the PS5 in 2023. That, unfortunately, means we've still got a while to wait before we can play the game for ourselves, but that will also give us more time to enjoy Marvel's Wolverine, the other Marvel game Insomniac is working on.

This is a developing story

