Tour de France live stream: how to watch every 2019 cycling stage online from anywhere

If the tension is killing us, we can't even imagine how the 2019 Tour de France riders are feeling with only the last nail-biting stages remaining. And yet we still can't safely predict who will be stood at the top of the podium when the dust has settled in Paris on Sunday. It's a much easier task to live stream Tour de France cycling action from wherever you are in the world by simply reading on - it's even FREE in some countries.

The 2019 Tour de France has certainly been an intriguing one thus far, with the riders heading over cobbles, up mountains and through the beautiful French countryside. Geraint Thomas, as defending champion, has had his work cut out to defend his crown, but he's still well in contention.

Tour de France 2019 - where and when The 106th Tour de France started on Saturday, July 6 in Brussels and will run until Sunday, July 28 in Paris. Start times of the stages vary but generally are around 12.30pm local time which is 11.30am BST (3.30am PT, 6.30am ET and 8.30pm AEST). Comprising 21 gruelling stages, the 3,329km race departs from Noirmoutier-en-l'Île and finishes at the iconic Champs-Elysees in Paris 22 days later with the processional last stage on Sunday, July 28.

All in all there is a very open road this year that could make for some fantastic battles. The chance to win is more within reach than ever for some who may have not stood a chance otherwise.

Keep your eyes peeled for Team Ineos' up-and-coming Egan Bernal, the 2014 winner Vincenzo Nibali, Thibaut Pinot and Nairo Quintana. While Julian Alaphilippe is giving the home crowd something to cheer, spending plenty of time in the famous maillot jeune as they head towards the climax.

You can watch a 2019 Tour de France live stream from wherever you are in the world...here's how.

Live stream Tour de France 2019 from outside your country

If you're in any of the UK, US, Canada, Australia or New Zealand, keep on scrolling to see where your daily 2019 Tour de France live stream can be found.

That's all very well if you're in your home country, but if you're away on business or your holidays and try to watch one of those feeds, you'll soon discover that they're geo-blocked.

That's certainly annoying, but not a disaster - downloading and installing a VPN can come to your rescue. Doing so allows you to log your laptop or mobile device's IP address on to a server back in your home country. Thus allowing you to watch the Tour de France online as if you were back at home. It's extremely easy to do, in three very simple steps...

1. Download and install a VPN

The crucial thing about the first step is making sure that you choose the very best VPN. With hundreds to pick from, that could be tricky - or at least it would be had we not reviewed them all for you already! Out on its own at the top is ExpressVPN. It's available on a whole host of Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets and more. But best of all is that it's secure, speedy and simple to operate. It's the choice we'd go for of all the options we've tested and heads our top three: - ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming (and more), comes with 30-day money back guarantee so you can try before you buy. Sign up for an annual plan now and get 3 months FREE and 49% off - NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming - IPVanish: claims to be the world's fastest VPN, it supports up to 10 devices per subscription

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location to stream that country's feed. For a live stream of the UK coverage, for example, change your server location to a location in the UK.

3. Go to your broadcaster's feed

Now that your laptop, mobile, tablet or TV streaming device thinks it's back in your home country, simply head to your website from back home that will be live streaming the Tour de France. We have the broadcast options in full below - it's completely free in the likes of the UK (on ITV) and Australia (on SBS).

How to live stream the Tour de France 2019 FREE in the UK

Great news UK-based cycling fans (and we know there are a lot of you), ITV4 will be showing live coverage daily from the roads and mountains of France this year - as well as summarised highlights. You can watch via a TV, online or you can stream via mobile or tablet using the ITV Hub app. UK viewers will be able to watch the Tour de France with Eurosport if their TV subscription services include the channel. Mobile viewing comes via Eurosport Player if cycling fans want to stream the race that way. Out of the UK and still want to watch? Then we suggest using a VPN to virtually relocate to the UK and avoid those geo-restrictions - full instructions above.

How to watch the Tour de France 2019: live stream in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Tour de France 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Cycling Pass for $54.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the Tour. Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Tour? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too.

How to watch Tour de France cycling: Australia stream

Great news for those wanting to catch the cycling down under – free-to-air SBS has the rights to show the Tour de France 2019. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast, as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

The best way to stream Tour de France 2019 live in Canada

In Canada, subscription TV channel Sportsnet will be showing the Tour, but if you don't have that, you can sign up to Sportsnet NOW for a live HD stream on your computer or mobile device (WiFi signal permitting). Access to a 7-day pass is $9.99 while a month will cost you $19.99. For French-speaking coverage in Canada, viewers will need to tune into RDS Sports. However, if you want to watch while away from Canada, your best bet is to use a VPN and access the coverage.

The best ways to stream the Tour de France 2019 live in New Zealand for free

Rights to show the Tour in New Zealand belong to Sky Sports, so it's a case of no subscription, no live stream for cycling fans in NZ.

How does the Tour de France work?

Held across France and sometimes including stages with neighbouring countries (like Belgium this year, for example), the annual men's multiple stage bicycle race last for three weeks.

At the end of each daily stage the rider who crosses the finish line first is the 'Stage Winner' while the cyclist with the quickest overall time from the very start of the first day of the race, gets to wear the prestigious Yellow Jersey.

The overall winner of the “Le Grande Boucle” is the rider with the quickest time for all the stages put together.

How many teams and riders are in the 2019 Tour de France?

The Tour de France line-up consists of 22 teams with eight riders each.

Who are the favourites for Tour de France 2019?

The hot favourite to win at the start of the 106th edition of Le Tour was Wales’s Geraint Thomas, followed by Colombian rider Egan Bernal.

How many stages are there in the 2019 Tour de France?

The tour takes place across 21 stages with a course that covers approximately 3,500 kilometres (2,175 miles). There are nine flat stages, three hilly stages, seven mountain stages (including five summit finishes), two individual time trials, plus two much needed rest days.

Each daily stage is around 225 kilometres (140 miles) in distance and take around five-and-a-half hours to complete.

Where will the 2019 Tour de France start and end?

This year’s tour started on July 6 in Brussels to mark the 50th anniversary of Belgian cycling legend Eddy Merckx’s first of five Tour de France victories.

The 21st and final stage sets off in Rambouillet and finishes in traditional style with a sprint down the Champs-Élysées in Paris on July 28.