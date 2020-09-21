The PS5 really is a gigantic console, as this drawn-to-scale illustration proves

We knew that the PS5 was big, but it’s become abundantly clear that Sony’s next-gen console will monopolize your living space.

As shown by these drawn-to-scale diagrams from online illustrator Keisawada – which places the PS5 next to other existing hardware such as the Nintendo Switch – the PS5 comfortably towers above its rivals, and even dwarfs the Xbox Series X which is 89mm shorter.

Whether the console is placed horizontally or vertically, the PS5 requires a serious amount of real estate. Not only is the console incredibly tall, it’s also surprisingly deep. Whichever orientation you opt for, then, space will be at a premium.

Xbox Series X(151x151x301mm)も置いてみた。 pic.twitter.com/Y9VDEkbokWSeptember 20, 2020

According to Sony, the PS5 is 390mm tall x 260mm deep x 104mm wide, but this doesn’t account for the console’s stand or “largest projection”. In comparison, the PS4 Pro is 327mm tall x 295mm deep x 55m wide, and the Xbox Series X is 301mm tall x 151mm deep x 151mm wide.

Order up

PS5 pre-orders went live on Thursday, September 17, and the console promptly sold out across the world. Sony has since apologized for the lack of notice consumers were provided and promised more units will be available soon. The PlayStation 5 will release on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 in the UK and the rest of the world

Xbox Series X pre-orders and Xbox Series S pre-orders are due to go live tomorrow on September 22. Microsoft's next-gen consoles are set to release on November 10 worldwide.

Via Eurogamer