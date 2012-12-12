New Flickr iPhone app adds Instagram-style filters

Flickr has just launched a new iOS app that comes complete with filters, so Instagram and Twitter have some competition for your retro-styled mobile photos.

There are sixteen effects to choose from, along with the usual correction tools and retouching.

The new app also features a redesigned interface. Flickr Groups are integrated, so you can share your snaps with a select (or not so select) group of people, and they can comment on them.

Flickr has also improved the sign-up process, making it easier to open an account with the photo sharing site from within the app. You can sort snaps by location, too.

Photo war

The filters seem a direct challenge to the wildly successful Instagram app, as well as Twitter.

Instagram (which is owned by Facebook) stopped letting its app work with Twitter over the weekend. Post an Instagram snap to the microblogging service, and just a link will show up. Unless you have this workaround, that is.

Yesterday, Twitter launched its own filters within its app, attempting to replace Instagram.

From within the Twitter app, you can use eight filters on your snaps, from black and white to vintage. There's also a bird's-eye view so you can preview the filters' effects in a grid.

Via SlashGear