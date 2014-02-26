Google Now Launcher app lands for more Androids, plenty left behind

Google Now has become Google *Now*

Google Now has become a little more immediate thanks to the new Google Now Launcher app that became available for select Android devices today.

Installing the app makes Google's contextual personal assistant one easy swipe away from the home screen. Sliding the interface left brings up all the app's relevant information.

It also adds the "Okay Google" voice trigger to the home screen for instant voice-prompted searches.

Previously, Google Now was buried within the home screen of most Android devices. This required holding down an on-screen home button and dragging your finger up toward a Google logo.

Bringing Google Now to the forefront should give its Siri-rivaling capabilities more use among Android owners.

Google Now for some, later for others

The new launcher made its debut with the Nexus 5, but has broken out of the operating system and into the Google Play Store for Nexus and Google Play Edition devices.

That means while the new Google Nexus 7 and Nexus 10 tablets running Android 4.4 are able to take advantage of the easier-to-access Google Now app, everyone else has to wait.

We asked Google when other Android phones and tablets would be compatible with the new Google Now Launcher app and will update this story when we hear back.