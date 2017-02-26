Samsung Galaxy Books fire strong salvo at Surface Pro

At MWC 2017 , Samsung confirmed the rumors of it building a super-premium, Windows 10 2-in-1 laptop in the vein of Surface Pro with the announcement of the Galaxy Book. A 12-inch 2-in-laptop with a Super AMOLED screen and Intel’s latest (Kaby Lake) Core i5 U series processor, the Galaxy Book is Samsung’s answer to Microsoft’s latest tablet hardware.

The Galaxy Book is essentially Samsung’s update to its Galaxy Tab Pro S of last year, which we enjoyed quite a bit. This version’s marquee feature, however, is a Samsung S-Pen – a Samsung first on Windows – that doesn’t need to charge.

Like Microsoft’s tablet, the Galaxy Book embodies a 3:2 screen aspect ratio at an FHD+ (2,160 x 1,440) resolution; matching the Surface Pro 3’s pixel count – not the latest version

Rounding out the spec sheet are up to 8GB of RAM and as much as 256GB of flash storage, all lasting for as long as 10 hours on a fast-charging battery. Oh, and this model does the Surface Pro 4 one better with two USB-C ports.

All of this comes in a 754g, 7.4mm-thin slate that can last up to 10.5 hours and sports fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Book will be available with up to 8GB of RAM (4GB starting) and as much as 256GB of storage (128GB starting).

Check out our in-depth first take on Samsung Galaxy Book

Don’t forget the little guy

But wait, there’s more. Samsung also announced a 10.6-inch option, equipped with an FHD (1,920 x 1,080) with TFT technology, an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (64GB starting) and a battery with fast charging that can last up to 10 hours.

You’ll enjoy USB-C as well as 802.11ac and optional LTE connectivity on both models, though the 12-incher holds a 13MP rear camera as well as the 10.6-incher’s sole 5MP webcam.

Better yet? Both models come with Samsung’s improved S-Pen and POGO keyboard cover with full-sized, backlit keys in the box (!!!)

Sadly, Samsung is still keeping mum on when these two Windows tablets will land or for how much. For that, you’ll have to stay tuned to TechRadar.

MWC (Mobile World Congress) is the world's largest exhibition for the mobile industry, stuffed full of the newest phones, tablets, wearables and more. TechRadar is reporting live from Barcelona all week to bring you the very latest from the show floor. Head to our dedicated MWC 2017 hub to see all the new releases, along with TechRadar's world-class analysis and buying advice about your next phone.