Samsung's Chromebook Plus and Pro pack in rotating touchscreens and a stylus

Samsung is showing off two new Chromebooks at the CES 2017 expo in Las Vegas.

The Chromebook Pro and Chromebook Plus bring a rotating 360 touchscreen and pen support to Google's laptop OS, meaning you get tablet functionality as well as the regular Chromebook goodies.

Chromebooks have continued to find a market, offering low cost web-based functionality and taking advantage of our always-on, connected world with the rise of web apps.

Samsung’s new Chromebooks add novel features including rotating touchscreens that allow you to convert your laptop into a tablet and a pen stylus that slots into the side.

Spot the difference...

The pen also boasts Google Touch out of the box and pressure sensitivity. Both versions boats a 2,400 x 1,600 resolution, Gorilla Glass display, two USB-C ports and can handle 4K video streaming.

There’s 4GB of RAM, 32GB of local storage and a claimed 8-hour battery life in each, while both weigh in at just a shade over 1KG (2.38 lbs) and are just under 14mm thick.

So what’s the difference between the Pro and Plus? The former packs an Intel Core m3 processor and has a release date of March. The Samsung Chromebook Plus has a less powerful ARM processor and arrives in February for $449 (about​ ​£360,​ ​AU$620).