Samsung launches new P3 MP3 player at CES

Samsung has launched cool new MP3 player called the P3. Never one for particularly inventive names, Samsung has already picked up an award for the P3 – it was selected as a CES Innovations 2009 Design and Engineering Award winner.
The P3 has a 3-inch WQVGA LCD touchscreen, and gives haptic feedback when you navigate the EmoTure interface.
It's just 0.39 inches thick, but the P3 squeezes a 16:9 widescreen video player, studio-quality audio player, ultra-portable photo album, personal voice recorder, FM radio, and even a portable storage drive into one compact device.
Samsung says the P3 can also be paired with a Bluetooth TM enabled phone, allowing owners to use the built-in microphone to answer calls directly through the player.
The P3 will be available in the first half of 2009 in 4GB, 8GB, 16GB and 32GB storage capacities.