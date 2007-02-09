Samsung music store give away

Samsung's new K3 flash-based digital music player will be compatible with the company's new online music store

Samsung has now launched its online music shop to the public, tempting potential customers with a free 7-day trial with unlimited downloads.

The Samsung Media Studio , free to download, hosts the music shop in a similar set up to Apple's iTunes . The free trial starts once customers sign up to the service.

The online music shop features 2.6 million songs, supplied by the MusicNet catalogue provider.

Samsung is offering two packages: a 'pay as you go' service, where individual songs cost 79p and albums £7.99; and an unlimited songs package for £15 per month.

The songs downloaded from The Samsung Media Studio shop are compatible with all Samsung's digital music players , including the recent K3 and T9B.