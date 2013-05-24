Match made in heaven? Samsung OLED shacks up with Google Glass

Google has just approved a proposal to use Samsung Display's OLED tech in its consumer versions of Google Glass, which will ship in under a year's time.

Google's CEO Larry Page reportedly went for an inspection of Samsung display's OLED production lines, and now a deal has officially been sealed to use the tech on Google's googles.

"Samsung will supply its high-end OLED screens for Google Glass," an executive at one of Samsung Display's local parts suppliers told The Korea Times.

"This is a really big thing because it means that Google shares confidential data with Samsung on its futuristic projects."

Partnering up?

These reported comments were also reinforced by some strong hinting by Samsung Display CEO Kim Ki-nam during a key note speech this week, who explicitly referenced Google Glass when discussing potential uses of OLED on silicon.

Samsung's flexible OLED tech has been a long time coming. A previous report from The Korea Times stated that Google was even interested in investing in Samsung's OLED business.

This week, Google announced that winners of its #ifihadglass will start receiving their headgear. For the rest of you, there's still about a year to go until you'll be able to get Glass wrapped round your head.