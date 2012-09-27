New iPad magazine Photography Week launches

Anyone who downloads the free app can get their first five issues free

Photography Week, the new digital magazine from the makers of TechRadar, Digital Camera World, N-Photo, PhotoPlus and Practical Photoshop, is celebrating its launch by offering all readers five free issues.

The cutting-edge magazine for enthusiast photographers has been designed from the ground up for tablets, and is initially available for iPad via Newsstand, Apple's digital magazine download store.

Anyone who downloads the free Photography Week app can get their first five issues completely free as part of a no-obligation trial.

Each issue of Photography Week features video guides to show you the latest techniques and gear, slideshows of stunning photography and special interactive articles.

Watch the video to see Photography Week in action on an iPad:

Get involved

The tablet-only magazine also integrates with social media, offering you the opportunity to share articles via Facebook and Twitter, and featuring reader photos on its cover and in its gallery pages.

"Photography Week is a cutting-edge magazine in every sense of the word," said editor Paul Grogan. "We hope every photographer with an iPad will find the combination of tablet-focused design and interactive features an essential addition to their kitbag."

Photography Week is on sale now. Get a free UK trial copy or a free international Photography Week trial copy now.