Fuji announces two new X-series cameras

Fuji's new X-E2 has the same body-shell as the X-E1 it replaces

Fuji has announced two new cameras, the update to the Fuji X-E1, the Fujifilm X-E2, and a new compact camera, the Fujifilm XQ1, which has the same sensor and processing engine as the Fuji X20.

While X-E2 is a compact system camera, which can accept interchangeable lenses with the Fuji X-mount, the XQ1 is a compact camera with a fixed zoom lens that has an equivalent focal length of 25-100mm.

The X-E2

The X-E2 uses the same 16.3MP X-Trans CMOS II sensor and EXR Processor II as the Fuji X100s. Fuji's Lens Modulation Optimiser technology is also on hand to ensure that each image's processing is optimised for the lens, focal length and aperture selected.

According to Fujifilm the X-E2 has a start-up time of 0.5sec, shutter lag of 0.05sec and the world's fastest phase detection in a camera with a 4/3-inch or larger sensor. Continuous shooting at seven frames per second is also possible.

Other major changes to the X-E1 made with the X-E2 include the introduction of hybrid (phase and contrast detection) autofocusing (rather than just contrast detection), exposure compensation to +/-3EV (up from +/-2EV), the ability to see the impact of exposure setting changes in manual exposure mode and 14-bit raw conversion.

Fuji also claims to have improved the X-E2's continuous focusing capability with AF tracking and auto exposure working between the frames when shooting at 3fps.

In addition, the LCD has been upgraded to a 3-inch 920,000-dot device and the electronic viewfinder is said to have a smoother display in low light conditions.

Compact camera

The XQ1 debuts a new line in Fuji's X-series line-up and sits between the X20 and XF1, although it uses the same 12MP 2/3-inch X-Trans CMOS II sensor and EXR Processor II unit as the X20.

Fuji's Lens Modulation Optimiser technology is also built-in.

The XQ1

The XQ1's 4x zoom lens has a maximum aperture of f/1.8-4.9, and in macro mode it can focus as close as 3cm from the front element.

Like the X-E2, the XQ1 has a hybrid autofocusing system, and Fuji claims its phase detection element is the fastest of any camera with a 2/3-inch sensor.

Aimed at experienced photographers, the XQ1 has aperture priority, shutter priority and manual exposure modes in addition to a selection of automated options. Images can also be saved in raw and/or JPEG format.

There's no viewfinder built-in, but the XQ1 has a three-inch, 920,000-dot LCD for composing and reviewing images.

A control ring around the lens can be used to set parameters such as focal length, sensitivity or exposure compensation.

Both the X-E2 and XQ1 have Wi-Fi connectivity built in. This can be used to transfer images to a smartphone or tablet via Fuji's free Camera Application. From there images can be shared on social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter.

Price and availability

The Fuji X-E2, available in silver or black, is set to go on sale in early November with a retail price of £799 body only or £1199.99 with the 18-55mm kit lens.

Meanwhile the XQ1 is set to retail for around £349 and will be available in November. A waterproof housing which allows the control ring around the lens to be used will be available for the XQ1 from the end of January, and will retail for around £199.

There will also be a leather-look case for the XQ1 in brown or black which allows the USB charger to be used for £49.