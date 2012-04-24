Samsung Galaxy Note bound for T-Mobile?

Leaked pictures and exclusive model numbers point to T-Mobile getting the Samsung Galaxy Note

While the Samsung Galaxy Note – the identity-confused hybrid of a smart phone and a tablet – is currently exclusive to AT&T, published reports sniffed out some hints that point toward the device expanding to T-Mobile.

The first clue comes from a Wi-Fi certification that popped up for a Samsung device with model number SGH-T879.

As it happens, all Samsung devices with T-Mobile follow the model formula SGH-Txx9.

This particular model is also listed with a screen resolution of 800 x 1280, which may suggest smart phone orientation rather than a tablet like Samsung's Galaxy Tab.

If that's the case, the Galaxy Note is Samsung's only smart phone running at that resolution.

Pictures surface

Screenshots were then found that were supposedly taken from a SGH-T870 device.

Most notably, the screenshots indicated that the device's build number was identical to that of the AT&T Galaxy Note.

A T-Mobile Galaxy Note likely wouldn't sport its AT&T cousin's LTE support, instead favoring HSPA+.

And, with an HSPA+ enabled international version of the Galaxy Note already available, little would need to be changed for it to run with T-Mobile.

With its gorgeous screen the Galaxy Note is undeniably an attractive device. But, its unconventional size still seems to puzzle many as to whether to treat it as a tablet or a smart phone.

Maybe by expanding to T-Mobile the Galaxy Note will finally find its audience.

Via: TmoNews