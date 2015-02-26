Optus can turn your iPhone 6 into a satellite phone

Optus has announced that its Optus Thuraya SatSleeve is now available for iPhone 6, allowing you to turn Apple's handset into a satellite phone that can be used when you're outside of mobile range.

Optus customers can use the SatSleeve to make voice calls, send SMS messages and use data on the Thuraya satellite network.

Simply click the iPhone 6 into the SatSleeve, activate the SatSleeve app, and the handset transforms into a satellite phone.

While the SatSleeve is now available for the iPhone 6, there is no mention of when the iPhone 6 Plus will be supported.

The Thuraya SatSleeve was already previously available to other handsets, including the iPhone 5s, iPhone 5, iPhone 4s and iPhone 4, as well as Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S3.

The Optus Thuraya SatSleeve will set you back $800, plus an additional adaptor cost for each compatible handset of up to $100, and can be ordered from the Optus website