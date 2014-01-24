SwiftKey for iOS allegedly leaks, could be as good as Android keyboard

Apple improved the keyboard in iOS 7, but the Android-exclusive SwiftKey is still hands down the best on-screen input method out there.

Developer TouchType could finally bring its AI-driven predictive keyboard to iPhone and iPad users if a leaked image from evleaks is to be believed.

It shows what looks to be a SwiftKey app running on iOS with a suggestion-filled predictive candidate bar above an otherwise normal-looking keyboard.

The allegedly SwiftKey app is running on an iPhone 5S and includes a promotional-friendly typed out message of "A super-fast typing ..."

Keys to Apple's walled garden?

Even if SwiftKey is working on an Android-to-iOS transition for its popular keyboard, it might not be able to take full advantage of the platform.

That's because Apple doesn't allow third-party apps to tinker with the iOS on-screen keyboard. It's why SwiftKey, despite being the No. 1 paid download in the Google Play store, remains an Android-only app.

SwiftKey for iOS could be hamstrung and unable to cure everyone's typos if it has to be enabled on an app-by-app basis. If that's the case the site "Damn You Auto Correct" can stay in business.