Samsung SGH-U600 gets new touchscreen, colour

The Samsung SGH-U600 is now available in black too

Samsung has updated its popular Samsung SGH-U600 mobile phone, launching a new black handset that is exclusive to O2.

The new and improved Samsung SGH-U600 adds support for haptic touch. This gives you a vibrating feedback when you navigate menu options on the touchscreen.

Other specs include a 3.2-megapixel camera, video capabilities, Bluetooth functionality, 60MB of internal memory plus an external memory card slot.

Weighing just 81g, the 10.9mm thick Samsung SGH-U600 is now available in black as well as the previous silver version. The black handset is available from today, priced from free on certain O2 contracts, or £99 for the pay-as-you-go version.