Samsung's water-powered mobile phone battery

Samsung is reported to be in the process of developing a micro fuel cell and hydrogen generator that will eventually be capable of powering small electronic devices, such as mobile phone, for up to 10 hours.

According to the vice president of Samsung’s research centre, Oh Yong-soo, the science behind the proposed cell is actually fairly simple:

"When the handset is turned on, metal and water in the phone react to produce hydrogen gas," he explains.

Gas and air



"The gas is then supplied to the fuel cell where it reacts with oxygen in the air to generate power."

According to Iranian news site Press TV, which broke the story, Samsung has already enabled the technology to function and is now working hard to maximise the cell’s performance while minimising its size.

Water-powered phones could be with us as soon as 2010, the report concludes.