Samsung's Omnia II released this weekend

Samsung's new Omnia II I8000 phone, the main handset from the forthcoming slew of Omnia mobile phones coming in next few months, will debut in Singapore this weekend.

Samsung has confirmed the phone, which will run Windows Mobile 6.1 and feature a 3.7-inch OLED screen, will launch in two days' time.

It will cost 898 Singaporean dollars (£375) without contract, and will feature a free upgrade to Windows Mobile 6.5 when it lands soon.

The good word from Microsoft is this will be happening in the next month, at least over here in Europe, when the phone will come pre-installed with the OS.

Skin-friendly

However, the Omnia II does have Samsung's 3D effect TouchWiz-style skin on top, so the Windows Mobile 6.1-iness will helpfully be somewhat hidden.

We've no word on when this phone is coming to the UK, although it has been confirmed for Austria and Belgium in the next month, although not necessarily with Windows Mobile 6.5.

Following soon after will be the Omnia Pro and Omnia Lite phones, which we brought you news of at the same time as the Samsung Jet launch, so it's going to be a smartphone winter if Samsung has anything to do with it.

