Samsung i7500 Galaxy coming SIM-free for £499

Fresh from being told the Samsung i7500 Android phone is coming to O2 in the UK, we find out it's also going to be made available SIM free too.

However, you'll have to pay £499 for the privilege over at online retailer King of Gadgets, so it's not going to be cheap, and the phone is listed as 'out of stock', which makes sense given it's not released over here yet.

O2 haven't given us any indication on how much the Samsung i7500 Galaxy is going to cost on contract, but given the likes of the original Omnia still cost £379 it's likely you'll have to fork out well over £30 a month for the privilege of Sammy's first Android phone.

Only option

However, should you be on any other network, then the SIM free version is likely to be your only bet, as O2 won't be offering it on PAYG for the time being.

And don't forget, you'll be getting a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 5MP camera with flash as well as Android goodness, so it's up to you if you want to pay big for a phone that looks like a real contender to Apple's... you know which one.

From King of Gadgets