Samsung Galaxy S Blaze 4G coming to T-Mobile in March

T-Mobile has announced that the Samsung Galaxy S Blaze 4G phone will launch in the US towards the end of next month.

The device packs a respectable range of specs, but sits slightly below Samsung's flagship Android handsets like the Galaxy S2 and Galaxy Nexus.

What it does boast is a 4-inch Super AMOLED display, a 1.5GHz dual-core Snapdragon processor and the Android 2.3 Gingerbread operating system.

The Blaze 4G also brings T-Mobile's HSPA+42 (what it calls 4G) internet speeds as it continues to work towards the launch of 4G LTE phones later this year.

Camera skills

There's also a 5-megapixel camera, which can shoot 720p video and a 1.3 megapixel front-facing camera for video chat goodness.

It will launch in late March for a very tempting $149.99 price-point, when a $50 rebate card is added to the mix.

Via: CNET