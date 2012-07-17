Samsung Galaxy Note confirmed for T-Mobile

T-Mobile now carries the biggest smartphone on the market

Samsung's Galaxy Note – the identity-confused smart phone and a tablet hybrid – is bucking AT&T exclusivity and heading to T-Mobile.

Rumors of a jump to T-Mobile began earlier this year. Leaked documents hinted at a device for the carrier with a model number and screen resolution strikingly similar to Samsung's jumbo smartphone, or miniature tablet depending on your perspective.

The South Korean firm issued an official press release announcing the Galaxy Note's new carrier, which will use T-Mobile's HSPA+ network rather than 4G LTE like it did with AT&T.

Is bigger better?

The Galaxy Note will run on a 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon S3 processor. It features a large 5.3-inch HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 800 x 1280 pixels, a 2-megapixel front-facing lens, and an 8-megapixel rear camera for capturing photos and full HD video at 1080p.

Samsung has the it running on Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich, which is accompanied by specialized productivity apps like S Note, S Memo, and Polaris Office to take advantage of the included stylus.

Samsung and T-Mobile are still quiet on an exact date for the Galaxy Note to arrive, but promise customers will be able to get their hands on it "in the coming weeks."