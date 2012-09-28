Samsung Galaxy Music phone image and details leaked

This is really going to annoy the people on the bus

Leaked photos and specs reportedly showing the Samsung Galaxy Music smartphone have appeared online.

The details were picked up by Telekom Presse and claim there will be two new handsets unveiled in Frankfurt, Germany next month – the Samsung Galaxy Music and Samsung Galaxy Music DUOS (dual-SIM).

Both handsets apparently feature less than appealing 3-inch LCD displays, 850MHz single-core processors, 512MB of RAM, 4GB of storage, 3MP rear camera, front snapper, Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and dual front facing speakers.

Music to your ears?

According to the leak both handsets will receive an update to Android 4.1 in the future, although it's not clear what markets these phones are destined for.

Alongside this leak there have been other murmurings in the industry that Samsung is indeed looking to produce a music-focussed Galaxy smartphone, with a Sammy Mobile source apparently "confirming" this.

The Samsung Galaxy Music phone release date is set for October 11, or so the leaked information says, so we'll keep an eye on this to see if anything comes to fruition.

From Telekom Presse via Sam Mobile and InToMobile