Samsung Galaxy Edge to be a 'limited edition concept' after all

Have a read of Tech Radar's hands on: Samsung Galaxy Edge review from IFA and you'll note our early verdict hoped the company wouldn't make the phone a limited edition.

Sadly, our first impressions were prescient as it appears that's exactly what Samsung is planning to do with it.

According to a Samsung executive, the 5.7-inch device with the foldover screen is being treated as a limited edition concept, meaning a staggered release schedule and lower numbers actually being made.

Niche device

The phone is pegged for a late October release in native South Korea, with other territories to follow but there's no telling on when, or if, it'll reach the UK.

Sources speaking to GSM Arena suggest that Samsung is only forecasting a million sales a year of the Galaxy Note Edge, and is essentially relegating it to a niche product alongside last year's Samsung Galaxy Round.

Which is a shame, because as we were impressed with the innovative device even if it's not ideal for left handers.