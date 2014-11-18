Our first look at Samsung's low-end smartphone Tizen interface

New screenshots have emerged that apparently show the Tizen 2.3 mobile operating system running on an upcoming budget smartphone from Samsung.

The smartphone, codenamed Kiran, comes with a 800 x 480 TFT LCD display, 1.2GHz dual-core Spreadtrum processor, ARM Mali-400 GPU, 512MB of RAM, 3.2MP main camera and a 0.3MP front facing snapper.

The entry level device will also come with Bluetooth, 802.11n Wi-Fi as well as dual SIM support.

Dropping Android in favour of Tizen

Unlike most of Samsung's smartphones, Kiran won't run Android. Instead it will use the mobile operating system Tizen. From the screenshots that were leaked by the SamMobile website, Samsung has made the user interface of Tizen look like its TouchWiz interface for Android.

Samsung has also included a number of features that are usually found on Android but not on Tizen including Private Mode and Ultra Power Saving Mode.

Samsung will also include Facebook, Twitter and Google apps preinstalled on the smartphone.

Will this budget device sporting Tizen decked out in Samsung's TouchWiz interface be enough to help reverse Samsung's fortunes after a string of poor financial results? Time will tell.

Via SamMobile