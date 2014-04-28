Nokia's 'Superman' may feature a 5MP front camera for fabulous selfies

Nokia's latest string of phones have become notorious for their great cameras, and for its next Windows Phone 8.1 device, the Finnish company could introduce a 5MP selfie camera.

According to The Verge, sources familiar with Microsoft's plans claim Nokia is currently developing a device codenamed "Superman." The phone has been described as a 4.7-inch device that will most notably come with a 5MP front facing camera.

The handset will purportedly will drop towards the end of the year alongside the second Windows Phone 8 updates Microsoft has planned for this year. Months before, Microsoft will supposedly push the first update for its mobile OS in July.

Two more in the back

Additionally Microsoft is said to be working on two more handsets that will arrive this year. Supposedly, the "Goldfinger" should have been unveiled alongside Windows Phone 8.1 at Build 2014. However, the phone's reveal has been put on hold until Nokia can add Windows Phone 8.1 support for the device's unique "3D touch" in-air gesture controls.

Going by old reports, the other device Nokia might have in store for us later this year would be a handset codenamed "Moneypenny," though we have not heard any more details on this device.

Who is the fairest in the smartphone land?

"Superman's" high-resolution front sensor is a major bump up from the 1MP typically seen on Nokia and many other smartphones.

A few stand out handsets such as the Huawei Ascend G6 sits amongst the extremely shortlist of devices that come equipped with a 5MP front facing snapper.

The 5MP camera may not make as big waves as the 41MP camera on the Lumia 1020 or the Lumia 925's still stunning 8MP shooter; but it's certainly a headliner that will make this "Superman" device more interesting than your drab everyday smartphone.