Samsung outs GPS-equipped i780 handset

The Samsung SGH i780 is likely to surface sometime in early 2008

Details of the forthcoming Samsung SGH-i780 handset are beginning to emerge in cyberspace.

The Windows Mobile 6 Professional-equipped Samsung SGH-i780 features a touchscreen interface with an 'optical mouse' or on-screen pointer. There's also Wi-Fi, GPS functionalities and a 3.2-megapixel camera thrown in.

There is no information yet on price or when this device will be available, but Mobil.se reported that it will go on sale in Sweden in early 2008.

Key specifications: