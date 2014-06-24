Moto X+1 flaunts a case and dual speakers in leaked shots

Leaks have spilled the beans on the Moto X+1's looks, specs and now its potential bumper case.

Infamous tech hardware tipster @evleaks posted a new image of Motorola's much-rumored next flagship handset donning a full body case.

From the front-side renderings of the Moto X+1, we can see that it has adopted some of the Moto E's styling, including dual speaker grills. Around back there's a bit less going on aside from a large porthole window for the camera.

Curiously there's no cutout for the handset's built-in flash. There are also two holes that could be for the phone's microphones and its always-on voice command features.

Where's the flash? (credit: @evleaks)

The device also appears to have a longer chin compared to the last few images we saw on June 16.

Because of these discrepancies we're going to take an extra grain of salt with these new images, which could just be a photoshopped Moto E, especially as it seems to be running a fully stock version of Android KitKat.

While we're not entirely certain if this is the real Moto X+1, more credible reports have said the next Motorola handset will have considerable upgrades, including a larger 5.2-inch display and Kevlar-patterned back.

The Moto X+1 could come with a larger 1920 x 1080 resolution screen, two full gigabytes of RAM and a more substantial Snapdragon 800 processor. Word on the net also suggests Motorola is planning a premium model complete with 64GB and microSD slot.